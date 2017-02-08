Kayla Rae Reid: Ryan Lochte’s Fiancée Flaunts Cute Baby Bump During Sweet Shopping Date

​FameFlyNet

Bumping along! Kayla Rae Reid is one glowing mom-to-be, and she looked fresh-faced and beautiful with fiancé Ryan Lochte by her side as the two did some shopping together on Feb. 7. We can only imagine how thrilled Kayla & Ryan must be about welcoming a son later this year!

Couples that shop together stay together! Kayla Rae Reid, 25, and fiancé Ryan Lochte, 32, embarked on a furniture shopping expedition in Beverly Hills on Feb. 7, and the two looked more in love than ever as they strolled side-by-side and sipped Starbucks together. Even better though, Kayla’s adorable baby bump was completely visible under her white tee shirt and denim jacket.

While keeping it casual and comfy, Kayla paired her jacket and tee with printed soft pants and fluffy boots. She topped her look off with oversized sunnies, which were beyond fierce! But despite her laid-back attire, the blonde model still looked gorgeous and stylish — her pregnancy glow only added to her overall beauty look. Talk about maternity goals!

Matching his ladylove’s style vibes, Ryan rocked a gray long-sleeved tee, black track pants, and gray sneakers. The two were also sipping on Starbucks drinks as they roamed the California streets — but we’re guessing Kayla had a decaf drink in HER cup! The two looked pretty darn adorable as they shopped, and there’s no question they’re excited about becoming parents later this year.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” Ryan gushed to CBS News last month when talking about how he’s making a “clean start” by starting a family. “I’ve been wanting a family of my own for so many years and now it’s finally coming true.” Aw! How sweet is THAT? In the same interview, Ryan revealed that he and Kayla are having a boy, and he couldn’t hide his excitement about that either. “I definitely wanted a boy first so if we have a girl, the boy will be the big brother and take care of his sister, so it’s working out perfectly,” Ryan explained.

