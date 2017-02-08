Rob Gronkowski Celebrates Patriots Win: Guzzles Beer & Dances Like Crazy

Ayo! Did you know Gronk likes to party? If you didn’t, he’ll make sure you won’t ever forget it. The Patriots’ tight-end celebrated his team’s big win by chugging beer, dancing like crazy, and getting the crowd pumped on Feb. 7. We have the evidence. Check out the hilarious video here!

Rob Gronkowski, 27, may not have been able to play on the field during the actual Super Bowl, but he is the MVP in celebrating the Patriots’ win. The tight end showed no signs of pain from his injury that kept him sidelined all season! Gronk was chugging beers and embracing fans while rolling through Boston on a duck boat on Feb. 7. By the end of the parade, he was drinking two beers at once, like a true champion!

The celebration didn’t end there! The parade continued into Providence for the victory party and it was there that the Rob almost dropped one of the Lombardi trophies. Oops! According to Daily Mail, it was there that he asked the crowd what they thought of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, 57, before yelling out a huge “BOOOOOOOO!” Uh oh, Gronk you don’t want to get in trouble.

“We gave Matt Ryan a present, and his name is Trey Flowers baby!,” Gronk later continued. Trey Flowers was the player responsible for sacking Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (and the 2016 NFL MVP by the way) in the fourth quarter during the game. This play moved the opposing team out of field goal range. Lol! Not very nice Gronk, but still funny to any Pat’s fan.



But the partying didn’t stop for Rob! The Super Bowl champion headed down to the Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Connecticut for a night of DJ’ing opposite Rick Ross, 41, and a LOT of dancing at Shrine Nightclub. In the video taken by a fan on Instagram, you can see the NFL star dancing and gyrating while sporting a red Patriots muscle tank, sunglasses, and a necklace. Gronk was really feelin’ the music! He brought down the house. You rock Rob!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Rob Gronkowski’s celebrations? Love it or make it stop?