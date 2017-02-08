Reese Witherspoon & Daughter Ava, 17, Are Twins At ‘Big Little Lies’ Premiere: Cute Pics

REX Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe were totally #twinning at the premiere of ‘Big Little Lies’ on Feb. 7 in Los Angeles! Check out the stunning new pics of the mother-daughter duo owning the red carpet right here, and click through our gallery to see more adorable lookalike pics of Reese and Ava.

Reese Witherspoon, 40, and Ava Elizabeth Phillippe, 17, are such a gorgeous mommy/daughter pair! Take a look at the beautiful duo at the premiere of HBO’s Big Little Lies and try and convince us that Ava isn’t the spitting image of Reese. Love it!

The gorgeous blondes both wore long-sleeved metallic minidresses. Ava opted for a classy floral frock and matching gold ankle-strap pumps, while Reese added a touch of sexiness with sequins and a side slit. Simple pointy-toed black stilettos completed her cool-mom look. Obsessed!

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Reese and Ava have made jaws drop with their twinning. They sported identical hairstyles at the premiere of Sing in December 2016, and matching sunglasses while out and about in Los Angeles in February 2016.

Finally, Reese couldn’t be more fond of her lookalike daughter.”I just love her. I’m so lucky to be her mom, and I just love having her in my life and getting to go everywhere with her. It’s a great honor,” she said in a January interview. She added that Ava has even been mistaken for her before: “I had a premiere for that movie Sing! over Christmas, and the head of the studio went up to Ava and congratulated her on the movie.” We are not at all surprised that that happened!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Ava looks just like her mom? Check out the pics in the gallery, above, and tell us if you agree!

