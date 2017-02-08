Pokemon Go: Hidden Valentine’s Day Goodies Are Waiting For You — How To Catch Them All

Courtesy of Pokemon GO

Gotta catch ’em all! Popular video game app Pokemon Go is adding a Valentine’s Day twist, and we couldn’t be more excited! Candy, special features, and rare spawns are just a few exciting things that await you. HollywoodLife.com has all the details!

Love is in the air! Even for Pokemon Go trainers, Valentine’s Day has its gifts too. In Niantic’s first game event of 2017, players of the video game will find extra goodies in the virtual world for a week. The game will embrace the pink and red theme that goes along with the day of love. More pink Pokemon — such as Clefairy and Jigglypuff — will appear in the game. What’s even cuter, certain Pokemon will spawn more often, including Chansey, Clefable, Porygon, and more! How adorable!

But wait, that’s not all! When it comes to those eggs you walk around your neighborhood endlessly to hatch, users will find their eggs spawning more of the generation 2 Pokemon, such as Igglybuf, Cleffa, and Smoochum. There will also be something sweet on every corner! Candy will appear from all sections of the game, and it will DOUBLE the amount from hatching, catching, transferring, or walking. How fun!

Since it is Valentine’s Day, there are of course options to catch Pokemon with your special someone. If you have a buddy while playing, you can receive double the amount of candy. The gaming company even added Lure Modules that will last six hours, instead of 30 minutes. The event starts on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 2:00 p.m. ET and will last through Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET. So if you’re looking for something out of the box to do with your beau or lady, head to the pier and go catch some pink Pokemon. Good luck and don’t forget to catch them all!

HollywoodLifers, will you be participating in the Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day event?

