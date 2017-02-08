‘Orange Is The New Black’ season 5 is upon us! A 15-second teaser was released on Feb. 8, and the show is picking up right where it left off. Plus, the season 5 premiere date was announced. Find out when you can binge the new episodes now!

The first look teaser doesn’t really reveal much plot-wise, but at least we finally got something. We only get to see the faces of all our favorite characters looking worried, shocked, upset, and more. The final second of the teaser shows Daya still holding that gun and pointing it at Humphrey. Will she pull the trigger?

We’ll have to wait until June 9 to find out. That’s the premiere date for Orange Is The New Black season 5. Only a few more months of waiting!

The new season will take place over only 3 days. Jessica Pimentel, who plays Maria Ruiz, revealed at the Variety Awards Brunch in Jan. 2017 that season 5 will be all about “consequences.” Well, Daya is definitely going to suffer consequences regardless of what happens with Humphrey. Could this be the beginning of the end for Litchfield?

“The boiling point has tipped over,” Dascha Polanco told The Hollywood Reporter. “At this point, Daya is thinking, ‘F*ck everyone. I’m going for it.'”

Taylor Schilling, Uzo Aduba, Kate Mulgrew, Laura Prepon, Laverne Cox, Dascha Polanco, Danielle Brooks, and more will all be returning for season 5. Samira Wiley’s Poussey was killed off in the penultimate episode of season 4. Laura, who is pregnant with her first child with Ben Foster, will be directing an episode. The series was also renewed for seasons 6 and 7. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of OITNB to come!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited about Orange Is The New Black season 5? Let us know!