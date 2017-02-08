Neil Gorsuch: Donald Trump’s Supreme Court Choice Slams His Attack On Judges

REX/Shutterstock

What a burn! Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch isn’t taking kindly to the tycoon lashing out at judges over his Muslim travel ban. We’ve got the details of how he thinks it’s really insulting and is slamming the president’s behavior as ‘demoralizing.’

When Donald Trump, 70, viciously insulted U.S. District Court judge James Robart, he dissed the entire judicial wing of our government, including his own nominee for the Supreme Court Neil Gorsuch. The 49-year-old jurist is making the rounds on Capitol Hill and has told members of the Senate that he’s appalled at Donald for calling James a “so-called judge” after he put a temporary halt to his Muslim travel ban. Sen. Dick Blumenthal (D-Conn.) told reporters that, “He certainly expressed to me that he is disheartened by demoralizing, abhorrent comments made by President Trump about the judiciary.”

Before you go saying, “Oh, he’s a Democrat so of course he’s going to say something negative about Trump,” Ron Bonjean, a spokesman helping the veteran federal appellate court judge through the confirmation process, affirmed that the conversation and wording was exactly what Neil said.

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

In addition to his mean tweets about the judge, Donald is still ranting about the court system as the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is in the process of deciding whether or not to uphold Judge Robart’s ruling. “I don’t want to call a court biased, so I won’t call it biased,” he told a gathering of the Major Cities Chiefs Association in Washington Feb. 8. “Courts seem to be so political and it would be so great for our justice system if they could read a statement and do what’s right.”

“A bad high school student would understand this. Anybody would understand this,” he said of what he feels is his right as a president to enact the ban on travel and immigration from seven Muslim countries. He’s been acting like a total crybaby that the courts aren’t letting him do everything he wants. “But I have to be honest that if these judges wanted to, in my opinion, help the court in terms of respect for the court, they do what they should be doing,” he added. “It’s so sad.” Ugh Donald! Insulting the judicial system means you’re insulting every judge within it! No wonder Neil is feeling so dehumanized, as Trump just won’t stop putting down the very branch of government he represents.

