Madonna Shares Heartwarming Pic Of Newly Adopted Twin Daughters, 4: I’m ‘Overjoyed’

Madonna has officially confirmed her adoption of 4-year-old twin girls from Malawi! Even sweeter, she finally spoke out about the news by posting a precious pic of her with her brand new daughters — and our hearts are melting! The superstar even penned a touching message to her fans, thanking them and revealing how ‘overjoyed’ she is to be adding to her fam.

Madonna, 58, is now the proud mother of six children! After adopting two twin girls from Malawi, Africa: Stella and Esther Mwale, 4, Madonna proudly shared her happy news with the world on Feb. 8. And while it was already known that the adoption had taken place, the singer’s emotional Instagram post was the first time she publicly confirmed the news. And from her words, it’s clear the star is incredibly happy about her decision to adopt again!

“I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family,” Madonna wrote to her fans via social media. “I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘.”

Rumors that Madonna was looking to adopt again began surfacing last month after she returned to Malawi for the second time within a few months. The singer however denied the adoption talk, telling Us Weekly at the time, “I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi, and then heading home. The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.” Obviously she was just trying to keep the adoption private, but we’re so happy she’s finally come clean!

We love how she’s shared pics of her two new daughters with the world too — after all, they’re absolutely adorable! This most recent pic isn’t the first photo she’s shared of little Esther and Stella though. Back in July, she posted a pic of her daughter Lourdes “Lola” Leon, 20, holding the girls. “3 Beauties! 💘 Lola spends time with twins, Stella and Esther at Home of Hope Orphanage: 🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼❤️🙏🏻🇲🇼🇲🇼🇲🇼,” Madonna captioned the loving snapshot. Aw! These two cuties will make great additions to Madonna’s family.

