Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth’s Wedding Wars: Can’t Stop Fighting As They Plan

Oh, no! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are taking their sweet time to walk down the aisle, and a Feb. 8 report says that part of the reason they’re dragging it out is because they can’t — and won’t — stop fighting with each other over wedding plans. Find out why they’re going at each other!

Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 27, have been fighting since they reunited last summer, a source claims to Star magazine in their Feb. 20 issue. Noo!

“They’re constantly fighting and can’t seem to agree on anything,” the insider reveals. “Miley wants to live in L.A., but Liam wants to go back to [his native] Australia.” Well, that’s certainly a tricky thing to have to decide on.

When it comes to wedding plans, it gets even worse. “She thinks they should just elope, while he wants a proper wedding,” the source shares. “They’re a mess!”

Friends are worried that Miley and Liam might even call the whole thing off, the insider adds. “Miley and Liam claim they can’t set a date because they can’t agree on a venue or the guest list or a budget,” the source explains, “But the truth is, it’s bigger than that.”

On the other hand, the delay in wedding plans might just be a result of the fact that Miley doesn’t want to do the deed just yet. As we previously told you exclusively, Miley refuses to marry Liam until President Donald Trump, 70, is out of office. She feels that her “beliefs are being threatened” under his administration, and she intends to “take a stand and not get married” in solidarity with those who are in pain. Good for you, Miley!

