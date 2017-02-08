Lady Gaga’s Sexiest Outfits From New ‘John Wayne’ Music Video — See Pics

Lady Gaga has officially released a new music video for her hit song, ‘John Wayne,’ and it is amazing! She rocks a slew of sexy outfits in the video and we love them all! What do you guys think of her looks?

Lady Gaga, 30, is unstoppable! After killing her Super Bowl 51 Half Time show performance and then announcing her ‘Joanne,’ world tour — is there anything she can’t do? She officially released her brand new music video for her song, ‘John Wayne,’ on Feb. 8th and we’re freaking out because she looks unbelievable.

She shared a preview of the new music video on Twitter, saying, “I’M STRUNG OUT ON #JOHNWAYNE! Surprise! Next #JOANNE music video out now exclusively on @AppleMusic http://gaga.lk/JohnWayneVideo #GagaJohnWayne” We are obsessed with her outfits in the video, we can’t even handle it. She wears a bunch of different looks throughout the entire thing, we can’t decide which was our favorite.

She rocks a pair of cutoff denim daisy dukes with just a little crystal embellished bra and a super cropped red leather jacket with over-the-knee boots and a huge diamond choker necklace. Then, she gets on a motorcycle in a black cutout one-shoulder leather bodysuit with matching leather thigh-high boots and a big black hat.

From then on, Gaga’s outfits only get better! She donned a full leather look with a thick studded belt as a bra and high-waisted leather underwear, topping the entire look off with bright red patent leather thigh-high boots with her infamous sky-high heel — it’s amazing.

We are obsessed with Lady Gaga and if this music video is any indication of the outfits we can expect to see from her on her world tour, then we are in for a treat! What do you guys think of Gaga’s music video outfits?