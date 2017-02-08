It’s here! Lady Gaga FINALLY dropped a sexy teaser of the music video amazing song ‘John Wayne’, and we’re already obsessed. If you’re anything like us, you’re going to have this on repeat all day and all night. Gaga twerking on the back of a motorcycle singing about cowboys? What more do you need!

Lady Gaga, 30, may be having the best week anyone has ever had. First, she blew the roof off (literally) as the Super Bowl halftime performer on February 5. The next day, she announced the Joanne world tour! Now, after months of waiting, she unveiled the insane music video for “John Wayne” on February 8. It’s everything we could have wanted and more!

Keeping true to that cowboy theme, Gaga’s rocking a black cowboy hat and boots for most of the video, and her version of country gear. Think barely-there cutoff jean shorts and a cropped leather jacket over a bra top. Not your typical outfit for a hoedown, but that’s what makes this a Gaga video! We got some serious Gwen Stefani vibes from her slinky all-black outfit paired with bright blonde hair and red lipstick. The upbeat clip, which she posted to Twitter (the full version is available on Apple Music) is a candy-colored homage to her whole Joanne aesthetic. While her ever-present pink cowboy hat is missing, she’s committed to theme.

We’re totally freaking out about her pretty awesome motorcycle skills. It takes a very talented person to be able to twerk on top of a bike speeding down a country highway in a leather cutout bodysuit, don’t you think? It’s clear that Gaga can do anything she wants, though, after seeing her amazing Super Bowl show. She dove off the roof of the NRG stadium in Houston, for goodness sake, and then performed an entire concert in front of a wall of fire. That’s impressive.

HollywoodLifers, do you love the “John Wayne” music video? Tell us in the comments!