We may soon be getting a whole lot more of Kylie Jenner on our TV screens! The 19-year-old is all grown up and ready to break away from her family with a reality series of her very own, according to a new report. Will we be ‘Keeping Up With Kylie’ pretty soon?!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians has had a number of spinoffs — from Kourtney & Kim Take New York to Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami to Rob & Chyna and plenty more. Now, it’s reported that Kylie Jenner, 19, will be the next family member to branch out on her own.

“Cameras will follow Kylie around to her glitzy photo shoots and glamorous nights out at LA clubs,” Life & Style reports. The footage will reportedly appear in the 19-year-old’s very own spinoff show, which will feature appearances by her famous family members, but focus mainly on Kylie, according to the mag. “Kylie doesn’t want her family to steal her thunder,” the source claims. “She’s determined to be even bigger than her sister Kim [Kardashian].”

Remember, though, it’s been reported plenty of times in the past that Kylie and her sister, Kendall Jenner, 21, would be getting their own show, which still hasn’t happened. Plus, Kylie has a lot on her plate that she seems to be much more interested in than reality television — she’s already built an empire of her own thanks to her cosmetics line.

From lip kits and glosses to eyeshadow palettes, Kylie’s collections have sold out like crazy since she launched them last year, and her brand is only getting bigger. She’s already had one highly successful pop-up shop in L.A. and is about to open another in NYC, too! We can’t wait to see what comes next!

