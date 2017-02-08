Justin Timberlake Slams ‘NSYNC: I Cared More About ‘The Music’ Than Them

Yikes. If you were one of the few NSYNC fans still holding out hope for a reunion, you aren’t going to like what Justin Timberlake had to say about his decision to leave the band in an explosive interview with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

Justin Timberlake, 36, has opened up about one of the most controversial moments in his career: leaving NSYNC behind and going solo. Inside The Hollywood Reporter‘s February 17 issue, Justin gives some seriously shocking insight on why he felt it was time to move on from the iconic boyband that has only reunited once since splitting in 2002.

“We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big. It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche,” Justin explains in the magazine, adding that he felt he was “growing out of it.” But, there’s more.

“I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group,” Justin said, alluding to drama between him and the four other members of NSYNC. “And I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart.”

NSYNC announced a hiatus in 2002, but they never toured or recorded new music together as a group again. Since then diehard fans longing for just one more NSYNC performance have campaigned for a reunion on social media, but unfortunately the group has yet to get back together. The one and only time they reunited on stage was at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, when Justin invited them to participate in 2 minutes of his 15-minute Vanguard Award performance.

More recently, Justin was featured in a Super Bowl 51 commercial for Bai that throws back to his NSYNC days. In the short ad, the singer is sitting silently next to actor Christopher Walken who whispers some of the lyrics to the song “Bye, Bye, Bye.” The ad comes to an end by playing the NSYNC song, though Justin doesn’t sing or participate.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do YOU think Justin was throwing shade at NSYNC? Comment below!