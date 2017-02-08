Justin Bieber Cuts Loose By Himself During Wild Night Partying In Hollywood

Image Courtesy of Instagram & Youtube

Justin Bieber knows where the party is at! The singer was seen stepping out all by himself in Hollywood on Feb. 7. Seems the Biebs doesn’t need anyone else to have a good time. Check out these epic pics and get the scoop on Justin’s night out, right here!

“Justin [Bieber] was having a lot of fun last night partying and dancing at Bootsy Bellows,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of the singer’s big night out on Feb. 7. “He was nice, taking pictures with people and seemed to be in a great mood. He was not on a date and it didn’t seem like he was with anyone, just a few bodyguards and Justin enjoying the night out.”

Whoa! That sounds completely epic! The 22-year-old “Sorry” singer is definitely comfortable enough with himself that he can spend a night on the town all alone. Of course, if we were Justin we wouldn’t need to hang out with anyone but ourselves to have a good time either!

Justin seems to be letting loose more and more these days, having posted an onslaught of pics to Instagram on Feb. 8 after over a six month hiatus from the social media service. Though Justin had officially returned to Instagram on Feb. 3 with a sneak peek video of a T-Mobile ad that would later air in its entirety during the Super Bowl on Feb. 5, it wasn’t until he started posting these behind-the-scenes pics of his life (and some adorable selfies) that fans really felt like the Biebs was back!

We can’t wait to see what Justin chooses to do now that he’s back in full swing on Instagram. Hopefully we can expect to see pics of some epic nights like these soon. After all, who doesn’t want to party with the Biebs?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin had a fun time partying alone in Hollywood? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.