OMG! Your wait has been worth it Beliebers, cause Justin Bieber has posted his first selfie after a ridiculously long six month break from Instagram! See the absolutely amazing pic here!

Justin Bieber, 22, took one of the most excruciatingly long Instagram breaks we have ever had to live through when he bailed on us back in August 2016, after dealing with hardcore backlash from fans due to his close relationship with Sofia Richie. Seriously, guys, you remember how bad that drought was. We thought we were gonna die if we never saw another just post ever again! But then, something magical happened — Justin returned to Instagram on Feb. 6 after six months of silence!

While we were so glad to see him put up his first post after over 25 weeks — a video promoting his T-Mobile Super Bowl ad that aired on Feb. 5 during the big game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons — we were really hoping for a selfie at the time. Just five days, later we got one. On Feb. 8, Justin posted a pic of him snapping a shot of himself in the mirror. YAS. The “Sorry” singer was wearing black sweatpants, a pink sweatshirt, brown sneakers and a teal jacket with pink flowers, all while looking hella sexy. We could not have been more excited!

Not long after posting that pic, Justin unleashed a flurry of equally adorable pics on the Instauniverse. Needless to say, fans went wild for the onslaught of new photos that give us a little behind-the-scenes peek at their fave pop singer’s life. You can check out all the amazing pics Justin shared with his fans in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Justin’s epic Instagram selfie? Was it worth the wait??? Give us all your thoughts below!

