Chris Evans & Jenny Slate Split: Couple Calls It Quits After Less Than 1 Year Of Dating

REX/Shutterstock

Another one bites the dust! After less than one year as a couple, Jenny Slate and Chris Evans have ended their relationship, multiple reports confirm. What went wrong?!?!

Chris Evans, 35, is back on the market after his breakup from Jenny Slate, 34, according to Us Weekly. The mag reports that the couple, who got together romantically less than one year ago, has split within the last two-three weeks.

“It was completely amicable and a mutual decision due to conflicting schedules and they remain very close friends,” an insider tells the publication. The timing is interesting, though — the pair’s movie, Gifted, hits theaters in just two months, so it’s likely they’ll have to spend time doing press together in the weeks leading up to the premiere.

Jenny and Chris’ relationship was confirmed in mid-May 2016, just days after it was revealed that she’d recently ended her three-year marriage to Dean Fleischer-Camp. However, the stars were friends long before they took their relationship to the next level, so it was a natural progression.

It wasn’t long before the pair took their relationship public, making a PDA-filled red carpet debut at a premiere for her movie, The Secret Life Of Pets, on June 25. Unfortunately, it just became too much to keep the love alive, it seems!

There certainly seems to be no bad blood between the two, though. In fact, Jenny was just gushing over Chris at the Sundance Film Festival in January, right around the time US reports they ended things. “He’s such an amazing guy, really, in every way,” she raved. Perhaps the timing was just bad this time around and these two will be able to work things out in the future!?

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised to hear news of Chris and Jenny’s breakup? Who do you think he should date next?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.