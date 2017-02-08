Jason Derulo Slams ‘Hoodlum’ Treatment By American Airlines — ‘It’s 100% Racial’

REX/Shutterstock

Jason Derulo has BEEF with American Airlines! The ‘Kiss the Sky’ singer live-streamed a rant against the company after 15 cops allegedly confronted his crew at the Miami airport. If what he says is true, your blood will boil when you find out what set him off.

Jason Derulo, 27, put American Airlines on blast Feb. 8 after being treated like a “hoodlum.” That’s his side of the story anyway, which found its way online thanks to the “If It Ain’t Love” artist live-streaming a rant against the company from the Admirals Club of the Miami International Airport. Shaming companies on social media is apparently the new black. TMZ has the video in full, which is more than three minutes long. The incident apparently began because Jason and his crew were running a little late for their flight, something he admits at the beginning of his story.

“Um, so we were running a little behind at the airport,” Jason begins. “So, we get here and we’re trying to rush to get our bags in. I’m a Concierge Key member at American Airlines, which is not even out there like that. It’s only members that spend millions of dollars on these airlines or what not. The employee, here, is misinformed about how many bags a Concierge Key member gets, so we’re trying to explain to him how many [checked bags] a Concierge Key member gets, because we do this every single day.”

“He walks back, as we’re waiting. And we’re waiting for, like, ten minutes,” continues the singer. “And then when he gets back, he’s like, ‘Uh, you can no longer check your bags.'” Of course, that didn’t sit well with Jason. “We can no longer check our bags,” he questions angrily, before realizing he’s got really good friends. “One of our guys was like, ‘Listen, I’ll take the bags. I’ll stay and I’ll take all the bags.’ We get on the airplane and our guy calls us and he’s like, ‘Yo, it’s gonna be $6,000 to check all the bags.'” That’s when things took a darker turn.

Jason goes on to explain how the plane’s crew got involved before returning to the gate. We aren’t clear on how far they got before that happened, but he claims that a confrontation over the seemingly excessive bag fees led to that decision. And when Jason’s crew departed, a swarm of police officers were waiting for them. He suggests actions taken by “higher ups” at American Airlines were “100% racial” and even infers his celebrity status was the only reason he wasn’t arrested. As of Feb. 8, American Airlines has yet to comment on any of Jason’s allegations.

