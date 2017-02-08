REX/Shutterstock

Janet Jackson is finally stepping out after giving birth to a sweet baby boy at age 50, and she looks happier and healthier than ever! Cameras caught the new mom at a flower shop on Feb. 8, and she seems totally serene. See for yourself, right here!

A little over a month after Janet Jackson gave birth to her first son with Wissam Al Mana, 42, she’s finally ready to face the world again! The 50-year-old pop star stepped out on Feb. 8 on an outing to a flower shop in North London, and cameras caught all the action. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

“A store manager helped to carry Janet’s purchase to the waiting chauffeured vehicle outside the store,” a source told E! News. The witness also said that the new mother looked “happy and healthy” while poking around the fresh flowers. Janet looked classy and warm in a high pony, thick classes and a massive fur cape over a black ensemble.

The cute outing comes just one day after the pop star’s mom Katherine Jackson and sister Rebbie Jackson came by her home for a visit with her baby boy Eissa Al Mana. The duo looked excited and calm heading into her house, and a source explained that they spent four hours there on the visit and “It seems like her family is staying close to help and support Janet.”

Janet’s hubby Wissam still hasn’t been seen at all since his lovely wife gave birth on Jan. 3, but we’re sure that he’s been waiting on her and their son hand and foot. “Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,” her rep revealed on the happy day, and we’re sure Wissam has something to do with how pleasant of an experience it was! There was a lot of concerns for Janet’s health from fans since she’s on the older side for a natural birth, but we’re so thrilled it worked out fine!

