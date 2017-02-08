‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Alex & Meredith Romance Happening? — ‘Anything Is Possible’

Could Malex finally happen? Justin Chambers is sounding off in an all-new interview about the possibility of an Alex and Meredith romance. While they’re just friends (for now), Justin admits that ‘anything is possible’ when it comes to ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

Justin Chambers told our sister site TVLine that he thinks of Alex and Meredith “as siblings that care very much for each other,” but he notes that “anything is possible.”

But does he think Alex and Meredith should happen? “That happens in life, where people who are friends become lovers,” he said. “Personally, I don’t see that [happening] right now. I think it would be kind of strange.”

Ellen Pompeo shared similar feelings about Alex and Meredith. “I think they’re too close… too much like brother and sister,” she told TVLine in a previous interview. There’s just a lot going with these characters right now, so throwing romance into the mix might not be such a good idea.

Ever since Derek died in season 11, fans have really gotten on board with a possible Alex and Meredith romance. Alex has been steady with Jo, but their relationship isn’t exactly on solid ground after Alex beat up DeLuca. Meredith has stood by Alex as he went to court for assaulting DeLuca. She even begged him not to take the plea deal.

Creator Shonda Rhimes hasn’t said whether or not she’ll ever pair Alex and Meredith up romantically, but she does think they are “easy and wonderful together,” even as just friends. Alex and Meredith are such beloved characters on the show, so if Shonda decides to go there, we know she’ll do it right. Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Alex and Meredith should become a couple? Let us know!