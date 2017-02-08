Gigi Hadid Opens Tommy Hilfiger’s LA Show & Flaunts Toned Abs On The Runway

REX/Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid opened the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2017 ‘See Now, Buy Now’ show, looking positively radiant as she graced the runway in Venice Beach. The model rocked several edgy and sexy ensembles while strutting her stuff! See the gorgeous pics!

Tommy Hilfiger brought his ‘See Now, Buy Now’ fashion show to California on Feb. 8, where the designer showed off his Spring 2017 collection that’s currently available to shop — and model Gigi Hadid, 21, was the star of the show as she strutted out on the runway, debuting her second TommyXGigi collection on which she collaborated with the designer. Gigi looked amazing as she opened the show and Venice Beach served as the perfect backdrop for the big event. All eyes were on the gorgeous model as she flaunted her long legs and dominated the runway.

Gigi turned up the heat for the occasion, rocking a striped crop top and leather chaps, before switching into a sexy bohemian inspired dress. From sleek stripes and sneakers to patchwork jeans, swimwear, backpacks and hats, the items from their second collection are fashionable and functional — and they’re all currently available for purchase! How cool is that?

The day before, on Feb. 7, Tommy jetted out of NYC and headed to LA on a model-filled plane which included Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls. Bella documented the experience on social media — she’s such a proud sister! Both Bella and Joan also rocked the runway alongside Gigi as Lion Babe DJed the star-studded show. Along with a bevy of models, there was also another very special guest in attendance — Barbie! Gigi now has her very own Barbie doll, complete with her very own Tommy Hilfiger tee. How cute is that?

The designer managed to outdo himself with another amazing show and cool collection, and Gigi totally rocked the catwalk. See Gigi on the runway above, watch the show here, and let us know what you think of the second installment of the TommyXGigi collection.

