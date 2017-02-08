George Lopez Calls Woman A ‘B*tch’ & Throws Her Out After She Boos His ‘Black’ Joke: Watch

Word to the wise: if you don’t like one of George Lopez’s jokes, don’t let it show, because he will go totally bananas and curse you out. WATCH this outrageous video of the comedian going off at an audience member, calling her a b*tch and having her thrown out of his show, right here!

“There are only two rules in the Latino family: don’t marry somebody black and don’t park in front of our house,” George Lopez, 55, joked with his audience at the Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix, AZ on Feb. 4. Well, one audience-goer did not find it funny, and she gave the comedian the finger. WATCH his totally disproportionate reaction, via TMZ, above!

“Sit your f*cking ass down,” he tells her in the video. “I’m talking, b*tch. You paid to see a show, sit your ass down. You can’t take a joke, you’re in the wrong motherf*cking place. Sit your ass down or get the f*ck out of here, I’ll give you two choices: shut the f*ck up or get the f*ck out. I tell you what, I’ll make the choice for you. Get the f*ck out of here. I’ll make the choice for you, bye,” he adds, before the woman is escorted out. The crowd cheers the entire time, obviously on George’s side.

“You can’t take a joke, you’re in the wrong motherf*cking place,” George repeats in the clip. “Bye. Four seats just opened up front.” Look, calling out an audience member is one thing, but this is just next level, especially with the entire crowd laughing and jeering like that.

He also took to Twitter on Feb. 7 to stand by his decision to throw out the woman:

You have 2 choices , have a good day or get the fuck out #gacho — George Lopez (@georgelopez) February 7, 2017

