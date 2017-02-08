Elizabeth Warren Silenced By US Senate For Protesting Jeff Sessions — Shocking Video

REX/Shutterstock

This is absolutely appalling. Elizabeth Warren was rudely interrupted and ordered to stay silent on the Senate floor while she was reading a letting in protest of Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions. Watch the whole shocking ordeal go down right here.

Elizabeth Warren took the podium in front of the U.S. Senate on Feb. 7, during the debate over Jeff Sessions’ Attorney General nomination. During her time in front of the room, Elizabeth opted to read a letter written by Coretta Scott King in 1986, in which the civil rights activist stated her reasons for opposing the politician all those years ago.

In the middle of her speech, Elizabeth was interrupted by Senator Mitch McConnell, who stood up in objection. “The senator has impugned the motives and conduct of our our colleague from Alabama, as warned by the chair,” he told the room. He specifically pointed out Rule XIX, which forbids senators from “ascribing to another senator or to other senators any conduct or motive unworthy of becoming a senator.”

The Massachusetts Democrat was ordered to take her seat, and the Senate voted 49-43 that she would be silenced on the Senate floor. This means Elizabeth is banned from speaking on the Sessions debate until his nomination is official, which is expected to happen on Feb. 8.

After this shocking ordeal went down, Elizabeth took to Twitter to defend herself. “I will not be silent about a nominee for AG who has made derogatory & racist comments that have no place in our justice system,” she wrote. “I will not be silent while the Republicans rubber stamp an AG who will never stand up to the @POTUS when he breaks the law.”

