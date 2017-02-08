Donald Trump Cries Over Nordstrom Dropping Ivanka’s Line: They Treated Her ‘Unfairly’

Donald Trump tweets again! The President took to Twitter on Feb. 8 to air his grievance with Nordstrom’s decision to stop stocking its stores with daughter Ivanka’s brand. The critical message comes nearly a week after the company seemingly put the issue to bed. You have to see what he said now!

In what is becoming an annoyingly common occurrence, Donald Trump, 70, brought what should have been a non-issue back to life with a single tweet. “My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom,” he wrote on the morning of Feb. 8. It doesn’t stop there either. In case you were doing your best to avoid the President’s politics, the story here lies within the retailers recent decision to stop carrying 35-year-old Ivanka Trump‘s brand in their stores.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

“She is a great person,” Donald continued online, “always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!” Published at 10.51 a.m. EST, many have noted this was just 21 minutes after a scheduled daily intelligence meeting at 10:30. The official @POTUS account retweeted the message shortly thereafter. For what it’s worth, Ivanka has kept mum on the controversy and Nordstrom, at one time, even defended selling her brand after the Nov. election. “We hope that offering a vendor’s products isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position; we’re not,” the company tweeted after Donald’s win over Hillary Clinton. “We recognize our customers can make choices about what they purchase based on personal views and we’ll continue to give them options.”

Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who Melissa McCarthy spoofed on Saturday Night Live Feb. 4, was forced to take questions on the new tweet in his daily press conference. “He has every right to stand up for his family and applaud their business activities, their success,” responded Spicer to a member of the White House Press Corps. “So, look, when it comes to his family I think he’s been very clear how proud he is of what they do and what they’ve accomplished. And for someone to take out their concern with his policies on a family member of his is just, is not acceptable. And the president has every right, as a father, to stand up for them.”

“I think there’s clearly a targeting of her brand, and it’s her name still out there,” he explained when pressed on the fact that Ivanka quit her job to avoid any conflicts of interest. “So while she’s not directly running the company, it’s still her name on it. This is a direct attack on his policies and her name. And so that – there’s clearly an attempt for him to stand up for her, because she is being maligned, because they have a problem with his policies.”

This all started on Jan. 31. Peter, Erik, and Blake Nordstrom, the company’s presidents, sent an e-mail to its employees celebrating the immigrant community and saying they would do “all they could” to help any workers impacted by the ban. Nordstrom then announced, on Feb. 2, that they would no longer sell Ivanka’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. All mention of the First Daughter has since been removed from their websites. A statement released shortly thereafter explained their decision. It was all about business, they claimed, and not the President’s controversial executive order on immigration from several, cherry-picked, Muslim-majority countries. “Each year we cut about 10% [of brands carried] and refresh our assortment with about the same amount,” a Nordstrom representative told Business Insider. “In this case, based on the brand’s performance we’ve decided not to buy it for this season.”

