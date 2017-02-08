‘Easy D’: Voters Mock Trump Over Defending Travel Ban In An Abbreviated Tweet

Note to President Donald Trump: the phrase ‘easy decision’ is not an obvious translation of ‘EASY D’. However, that’s exactly what he tweeted on Feb. 8 to save Twitter characters, as part of a nasty comment on the debate over his appalling travel ban. Naturally, the Internet is tearing him apart over his choice of wording. See the tweets right here!
“Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!” President Trump, 70, tweeted on Feb. 8. Clearly, he made the executive decision to not spell out “easy decision”, and as one would expect, the backlash was fast and furious.
“EASY D, is that your new hip hop name?!” @MrTommyCampbell tweeted at Trump. “Easy D, Spicy Spice, Big Trill Bannon…” @JordanUhl added, and it would honestly be hilarious if the situation weren’t so horrifying.
Check out more tweets (and elaborately edited GIFs) below:
While the Twittersphere’s reactions are amusing, it’s important to be aware that federal judges are currently deciding whether the President’s controversial travel ban should be reinstated. “I watched last night in amazement and I heard things that I couldn’t believe, things that really had nothing to do with what I just read,” Trump said on Feb. 8, via CNN, of the California-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, who heard arguments over the ban on Feb. 7. “I listened to lawyers on both sides last night and they were talking about things that had nothing to do with it,” he added, before defending his “beautifully written” executive order once again. All jokes aside, this is something we all need to pay attention to.
HollywoodLifers, is this the most outrageous thing that President Trump has tweeted to date? Tell us what you think.
