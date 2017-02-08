‘Easy D’: Voters Mock Trump Over Defending Travel Ban In An Abbreviated Tweet

REX/Shutterstock

Note to President Donald Trump: the phrase ‘easy decision’ is not an obvious translation of ‘EASY D’. However, that’s exactly what he tweeted on Feb. 8 to save Twitter characters, as part of a nasty comment on the debate over his appalling travel ban. Naturally, the Internet is tearing him apart over his choice of wording. See the tweets right here!

“Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!” President Trump, 70, tweeted on Feb. 8. Clearly, he made the executive decision to not spell out “easy decision”, and as one would expect, the backlash was fast and furious.

“EASY D, is that your new hip hop name?!” @MrTommyCampbell tweeted at Trump. “Easy D, Spicy Spice, Big Trill Bannon…” @JordanUhl added, and it would honestly be hilarious if the situation weren’t so horrifying.

Check out more tweets (and elaborately edited GIFs) below:

Easy D – Straight Outta Competence — Tristan the Blerd (@versbrown) February 8, 2017

Ok "Easy D" time for today's post pic.twitter.com/nuze0t4cCZ — Michelle (@IrishRose_14) February 8, 2017

To be fair, which of us haven't been disappointed when "Easy D" turned out to be complicated? pic.twitter.com/dzBz8J1U4R — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 8, 2017

The media never wants to talk about the people Easy D slaughtered at Bowling Green. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) February 8, 2017

I, too, have been open and vulnerable and waited far too long for what should have been easy d pic.twitter.com/mBE6G1L4WG — @PiaGlenn (@PiaGlenn) February 8, 2017

Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning for Easy D. — Tyler Coates (@tylercoates) February 8, 2017

SPICER: I can't do it. There's no way to make "easy D" sound presidential. KELLYANNE CONWAY: *smoking two cigarettes at once* Hold my beer. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) February 8, 2017

"Tremendous news that EASY D has agreed to play the Bowling Green memorial concert! It's going to be terrific. BIG FAN!" — ❄️Elle📎 (@TrickOrTreackle) February 8, 2017

While the Twittersphere’s reactions are amusing, it’s important to be aware that federal judges are currently deciding whether the President’s controversial travel ban should be reinstated. “I watched last night in amazement and I heard things that I couldn’t believe, things that really had nothing to do with what I just read,” Trump said on Feb. 8, via CNN, of the California-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, who heard arguments over the ban on Feb. 7. “I listened to lawyers on both sides last night and they were talking about things that had nothing to do with it,” he added, before defending his “beautifully written” executive order once again. All jokes aside, this is something we all need to pay attention to.

HollywoodLifers, is this the most outrageous thing that President Trump has tweeted to date? Tell us what you think.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.