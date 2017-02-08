Chrissy Teigen Involved In Scary Hit & Run Car Crash — Is She OK?

SplashNews

Oh no! Chrissy Teigen just can’t catch a break. The gorgeous model got into a hit and run car accident on Feb. 7 in Hollywood. Was she injured? Find out all the details about Chrissy’s accident now!

Chrissy Teigen, 31, was a passenger in the vehicle that was hit at around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7, according to E! News. Thankfully, she didn’t suffer any injuries. An unnamed suspect was arrested for the misdemeanor hit and run. It appears John Legend, 38, and Luna, 10 months, were not involved in the accident.

Chrissy has not spoken publicly about the car crash yet, but she seems to be doing OK. She posted a Snapchat video of herself looking at an old childhood photo. She gushed that she thinks Luna looks just like her. We’re so glad to see Chrissy isn’t too shaken up over the hit and run. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Chrissy’s rep for comment.

It’s been quite an eventful week for Chrissy. The supermodel attended Super Bowl LI in Houston with her hubby and suffered an unfortunate nip slip on live TV while watching the game. As always, Chrissy didn’t take the wardrobe malfunction seriously and laughed it off on Twitter.

She also made her triumphant return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue since giving birth to baby Luna in April 2016. Chrissy looked incredible in a tiny bikini, but she admitted in an interview that she was nervous about stripping down for the mag. “It’s been awhile since I’ve done anything swimsuit,” she said. “I haven’t shot since baby. But of course, you know that [editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes.”

