A New York Knicks legend spins out of control! Charles Oakley was involved in a nasty court side scuffle at Madison Square Garden Feb. 9 and he ended up getting hauled out of the building by security and arrested! We’ve got the shocking video of what went down.

This is just crazy! Former New York Knicks great Charles Oakley, 53, was on hand as the team hosted the L.A. Clippers Feb. 9 when something really set him off big time. He was allegedly hurling insults towards Knicks owner James Dolan, 61, over the horrible manage of the team, and was asked to stop by security officers. Well, he’s got the right to say what he wants and he made his feelings known, but Jamie thought he posed too much of a threat and then it was ON!

The pushing, shoving and shouting got to be so intense that the ref’s blew the whistle and stopped play on the court as Kristaps Porzingis was shooting free throws. It was totally clear whose side the fans were on as loud chants of “Oakley, Oakley, Oakley,” could be heard throughout the Garden. Charles was a legendary power forward with the Knicks from 1985 — 1998, so the sight of him being thrown out of the arena he called home for so many years was completely unsettling for everyone to watch.

The Knicks’ PR department was quick to release a statement pinning all the blame on Charles for the dramatic first quarter court side ruckus. They said that, “Charles Oakley came to the game tonight and behaved in a highly inappropriate and completely abusive manner,” the Knicks wrote in a statement on Twitter. “He has been ejected and is currently being arrested by the New York City Police Department. He was a great Knick, and we hope he gets some help soon.” Whoa, nice little shade at the end!

Charles has been highly critical of the team management and front office, as he told the New York Times in 2016 that he wanted to meet with Jamie to discuss his beefs but he won’t talk to him. “I mean, I had at least 15 people try to set up a meeting. He won’t meet. I want to sit down to talk to him. I want me and him in a room. And lock the door. Lock that door!” before pausing to add, “I mean, he can have the police outside the door.” The spokesman for MSG once called him “his own worse enemy” and the team snubbed him from their 70th anniversary celebration back in Nov. 2016. Now we’ve got this ugly incident as a reminder how things will never be right between Charles and his former team.

