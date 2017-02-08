Click to Skip Ad
Blac Chyna Channeling Kris Jenner? Rocks Short Silver Locks — See Her Transformation

Wed, February 8, 2017 7:57pm EST by Beth Shilliday Add first Comment
Blac Chyna Short Hair
Courtesy of Instagram
Whoa! Blac Chyna is known for changing up her hair with an amazing collection of wigs, and her latest look is giving us a case of Kris Jenner twinsies! We’ve got the details on her short ‘do that bears a striking resemblance to the Kardashian family matriarch.

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Blac Chyna, 28, is paying a huge compliment to future mother-in-law Kris Jenner, 61. She posted an Instagram pic of one of her newest wigs and the style is a direct copy of fiance Rob Kardashian‘s mama. It’s a silvery grey color, something that Kris would NEVER in a million years would ever go for as she loves her raven colored locks, but that’s really the only difference. Chyna looks absolutely elegant with the striking look, and with such a short ‘do, her gorgeous face is fully on display.

Strength

A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

The reality star’s makeup is super glam, with warm brown eyeshadow and black cat-eye liner. She paired it up perfectly with soft peach cheeks and lips and the coloring combined with her silver fox wig shows off how she’s such a chameleon when it comes to her beauty and style. Her tight black patterned turtleneck top and simple diamond stud earrings complete her sophisticated look.

Pics: Chyna’s sexiest photos ever

She seems to be giving a shoutout to the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch with more than just her perfect wig imitation, as she captioned the photo “Strength.” There’s no stronger woman we can think of than Kris, who has built a vast media and business empire by making all of the members of her family rich and famous! We totally love Chyna’s hair shout-out to her incredibly inspiring future mother-in-law.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Chyna’s sexy silver fox wig? Does she do Kris’ hairstyle proud?

