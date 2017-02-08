‘Arrow’ Recap: Team Arrow Goes To Russia & Felicity Embraces Her Dark Side

Team Arrow heads back to Russia, where Felicity learns to embrace her dark side.

Here’s the 411 on episode 512. We begin at the beginning… literally. In a flashback scene, Talia has brought Oliver to the streets of Russia to go after “low level drug dealers” to use them as “target practice.” Which is, you know, not so great. But, it does give us insight into how Season 1 Oliver got his questionable moral code from. Still though, Talia is boss.

In present day, we are reintroduced to Quentin Lance, who is now back from rehab and recovering. Also, Oliver is *grits teeth* dating Susan, but apparently not yet sleeping with her which is TMI and kind of ridiculous to announce in the middle of his office at City Hall. But, I digress. Susan is doing other annoying things anyway, like snooping about Detective Malone’s death. Oh, and discovering that General Walker has “gone rogue.” Oliver and Diggle split immediately at that news (thank god) and head to the lair where they decide they’re taking Oliver’s private jet to Russia to track him down. Felicity insists on going to Russia with them to prevent another Havenrock from happening and Wild Dog is selected to stay behind and watch Lance.

As was foretold in the trailer, Oliver and the team arrive in Russia and Anatoly punches Oliver in the face almost immediately. As it turns out, Anatoly is pretty pissed off about Oliver’s past actions leading to the death of fellow Bravta brother, Alexei Leanov, getting killed. Which means he’s not at all into the idea of helping Oliver with his mission, but because Oliver reminds him of the ginormous favor he did for him way back when with Gregor, Anatoly gives him some advice. He tells him to “act quickly” on getting Walker. So that’s… sort of helpful?

Back to Talia, though. As it turns out, Oliver busting Thea’s drug dealer and snapping his neck is what helped lead Talia to him. She explains that she found Oliver so that he could correct his mistakes. She’s just taking a super lethal approach.

Speaking of lethal, hello, fierce Felicity. Not only does she take the reins in terms of getting the dirt needed to capture Walker, she sets up an entire field mission with her at the helm. The field mission? Dressing to the nines and waltzing right into a parlor and threatening to ruin a man she doesn’t even know with some trusty information she received from that mysterious hacker group that helped her get Diggle exonerated. Both Rory and Curtis remark that the man she threatened looked shaken, and it’s clear that the two teammates are unsettled by Felicity’s sudden ruthlessness. But, she isn’t fazed by their concerns.

Oliver and Diggle have a spat over the guy they have bound in the basement of the rental house they’ve set up shop in. They have a man with information on Walker that Oliver is holding hostage, but not quite torturing. Because he’s changed, you guys. He only tortures people mentally and only kills them once in a while, duh.

Anyway, in the flashbacks, Oliver is getting more and more used to Talia’s tactics. And, *squeals* he utters the words, “You have failed Starling City” and it was pretty damn cool.

This episode is heavy on the parallels. As Oliver learns to embrace his darker side five years previous, Felicity is, too. When confronted, she even tells Rory about her shady hacker connections and how that led her to getting the information out of the Russian man she threatened. But, Rory isn’t satisfied by her explanation. In fact, he’s horrified. He tells Felicity that she blackmailed the guy, despite using flowery language to get around that fact. Rory tells her that power bestowed upon people, like him with the rags and her with the Pandora file, needs to be respected and not abused.

Felicity counters and says that maybe her purpose is to stop bad people and in order to do that, she has to fight fire with fire. Which then prompts Rory to rat her the hell out to Oliver when he pops up out of nowhere and opens up the back doors of the van. Oliver is worried about Rory’s assertion that Felicity “crossed a line” but the grunts and moans coming from the basement where Diggle is beating the crap out of their hostage preoccupies everyone. Oliver is horrified by what John has done but Felicity doesn’t look so affected, clearly making Oliver very worried.

So worried, in fact, that he talks to Dinah about how the two best people he knows are either doing unspeakable things or secretive things that may be even worse. I think this would be a great time to mention that he seems especially worried about Felicity. He can sense something’s off with her, because they are kindred spirits, and they need to get the hell back together already. But, I digress.

Dinah tells him past doesn’t have to be his anchor. That Diggle and Felicity’s actions aren’t a reflection on him. In so many words, Oliver is trying to break free of his darkness as Felicity sinks further into it.

Doing the emotionally healthy thing, Oliver goes to talk to Diggle and Felicity about his concerns. He tells them that he doesn’t want them crossing a line. He explains that he’d rather do it, because they’re better than him. He doesn’t want the blood on their clean hands. Felicity argues that as he once told them, they have to get in the muck sometimes to get results. Oliver, not at all impressed with his former self, says if they do that, they’re letting Prometheus in. Honestly? He ain’t wrong. Props, Oliver.

Anyway, the Bratva shows up. Because despite Anatoly being pissy, he always comes through. Without too much preamble, they all set out on a mission to get to Walker who is about to take off. Luckily, Diggle manages to get to him first, but not without the creep taunting him and halting his plans.

While that’s happening, Felicity abandons her tech duty and runs into the field to disable the bomb that’s going to explode any second. Oliver checks in on the comms and stops in his tracks when he hears what she’s doing. He immediately resolves to go after her.

Felicity arrives at the hanger and realizes she can’t disable the bomb. She offers to fly the plane away with the bomb in it, a suicide mission, to at least redirect the hit in a less populated area. Hello, Havenrock. Rory tells her she is absolutely not doing that. She already did that once. Besides, I’m pretty sure he doesn’t want her to die. Rory tells her that he is going to try to use his rags to stop it and after some coaxing, gets Felicity to run out of the hangar and… right into Oliver’s arms. Ah, sweet, sweet poetic justice. I love me some Olicity hugs.

Cut to Diggle, who has resolved to letting Walker face his justice in court. He’s not making the same mistake he did with Andy. Not only is he taking Oliver’s advice, he’s progressing. Things are looking up for Diggle. He’s come full circle.

But, back to Rory. He ended up being fine, don’t worry. Except, worry a little bit. We’ll come back to that in a second, because first we need to talk about Team Arrow taking shots of vodka with Anatoly. It was fantastic. Also, I can’t stand vodka either, Felicity. I feel you.

Vodka shots aside, it’s not all fun and games at the bar. Anatoly reminds Oliver over a shot just between the two of them, that oaths are for life. We then know exactly what that means when we’re taken five years into the past, where Anatoly was beaten and hospitalized because of the aforementioned Gregor. Oliver comes to see him and tells him that they can handle this. He says that they can kill Gregor. Talia’s lessons? Working for sure. But more than just Oliver embracing an “ends justify the means” type of philosophy way back when, its a nod to how Felicity is adopting that same sort of point of view in the present. And we all know how not okay Season 1 Oliver was…

Speaking of Felicity, she goes to visit Rory, and he tells her that his rags don’t work anymore because of the bomb. He explains that he’d only hinder the team without them, so he’s leaving, but not permanently. Felicity is saddened by this, after all, Rory has been her confidant, but she lets him go. As she goes to leave, she recieves a text from the hacker who tells her not to stop at Walker, that she can do more with what she’s been given. She texts back that she isn’t stopping. *Gulps*

We’re then tortured with a scene of Oliver and Susan cuddling in bed, mostly naked, because they have apparently finally slept together. Whatever. It doesn’t matter, because Susan is shady and is seen digging up dirt on Oliver with a P.I. practically the very next minute. The P.I. has pieced together Oliver’s past and realizes that he was in Bratva, because Susan saw his chest tattoo, and that he’s the Green Arrow because of his taking up the hood back in Russia. Basically, the crap is about to hit the fan on all fronts, guys. Let’s buckle up.

