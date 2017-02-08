Anastasia Steele’s Stunning Engagement Ring From Christian Grey Revealed

Courtesy of Universal

The future Mrs. Grey will see you now! The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here as Christian Grey proposes to Anastasia Steele, presenting her with a gorgeous diamond engagement ring in the new ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ trailer — and you can’t miss her blinding new bling! See it here.

In the second installment of the Fifty Shades series, Christian Grey pops the question and gifts Anastasia Steele with a gorgeous, diamond solitaire engagement ring — it’s impossible to miss the giant new diamond as it glistens in the box when he asks for her hand in marriage in the new Fifty Shades Darker trailer.

Christian’s swoon-worthy proposal begins with him leading Anastasia into a picturesque room covered in flowers. “You wanted hearts and flowers?” Next, he gets down on one knee. “Be mine. Marry me,” he says, all while opening a little red box that features a gorgeous diamond solitaire engagement ring. Anastasia Steele is clad in a sexy red spaghetti-strap dress and matching lipstick for the occasion and looks pleasantly shocked and surprised to see Christian down on one knee, holding the ring. The large center stone is set on a diamond band that sparkles as it catches the light. Later in the trailer, you can see Anastasia out and about, flaunting her gorgeous new ring.



‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Photos

We first spotted Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan on set, wearing rings, in April 2016 — but nothing can compare to the up-close shot of the gorgeous diamond sparkler she’s flaunting in the upcoming film!

The film, full of sexy moments and a healthy dose of drama, comes out on Feb. 10, just in time for Valentine’s Day. What do you think of Anastasia’s blinding new bling? Are you excited to see the proposal go down on the big screen in Fifty Shades Darker? Check it out above and let us know.

