So many of our favorite celebrities headed to the 19th annual amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 8. The gala was a perfect way to kick off New York Fashion Week and the red carpet was full of gorgeous outfits! There were so many looks to choose from and we can’t decide who was best dressed — what do you think?

amfAR Inspiration Gala Red Carpet — Photos

Scarlett looked gorgeous, as always, when she opted to wear a stunning black and white pantsuit. She always looks so sophisticated and classy and when it comes to her style, less is always more. Also in attendance were Paris Hilton, 35, and Victoria Justice, 23, both of whom stole the show with gowns that completely took our breath away. Paris donned a gold number that cinched at the waist with a black belt, and Victoria sported a black gown with bright pink flowers that flowed out beautifully into a lovely train.

Some of our other favorite looks from the evening came from the hostess with the mostess, Lena Dunham, 30, and special musical guest and performer, Ellie Goulding, 30. Aside from these two lovely ladies, Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, Iman, Nina Garcia, Carine Roitfeld, Diane Kruger, Adriana Lima, Sara Sampaio, Kelly Rutherford, Jemima Kirke, and Zosia Mamet, were just a few of the many well-dressed celebs of the evening.

There were so many beautiful looks to choose from and we cannot decide who was the best dressed of the evening — what do you guys think? VOTE.

