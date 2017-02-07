Zayn Malik Kisses Gigi Hadid In The Sweetest Bedtime Snap Ever — Adorable Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are forever #RelationshipGoals. Gigi posted the cutest photo on her Instagram story on Feb. 5 of Zayn sweetly kissing her in bed. These two are so in love, and we can’t handle it!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are head over heels for each other, that’s for sure. Gigi shared yet another dreamy snap of herself cuddling up to Zayn, and it might just be their cutest photo as couple yet. Gigi and Zayn are lying down on a bed, and Zayn’s planting a sweet kiss on his love’s forehead. So sweet!

Gigi’s eyes are closed, but it looks like she’s living in pure bliss. She’s so happy and in love! Zayn just wanted to give her a kiss before bed, and Gigi definitely wasn’t going to turn him down. We have to say, Zayn is looking even more handsome than usual. He’s growing out his hair and trimmed up his scruff. Swoon.

Zayn and Gigi are still going strong after over a year of dating. They can’t stand to be apart, and Gigi revealed to Vogue in a recent interview that she loves to watch late-night movies with her man. That’s her idea of a perfect date night. Could Zayn and Gigi be any cuter? Nope.

But are Zayn and Gigi headed towards marriage? A new report claims that Gigi turned down Zayn’s marriage proposal, but not for the reason you might think. Gigi wants to marry Zayn, but she’s in no rush to get married right now. HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Zayn and Gigi are “head over heels in love,” but they are both “really super focused on their careers right now, they don’t have time for distractions.”

HollywoodLifers, are Zayn and Gigi the cutest Hollywood couple? Let us know!

