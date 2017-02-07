Richard Hatch Dies At 71: 5 Things To Know About ‘Battlestar Galactica’ Actor

REX/Shutterstock

The world was left at a standstill when news of Richard Hatch’s heartbreaking death broke out on Feb. 7. To celebrate his life as an incredible actor, we’re exploring the ‘Battlestar Galactica’ star’s 5 most fascinating facts. Here’s what you need to know!

1. He’s the king of captains.

Sorry Captain Kirk, Captain Jack Sparrow, and Captain Hook…Captain Apollo is in the HOUSE! Richard Hatch, 71, was cast as Battlestar Galactica‘s Captain Apollo in 1978. Just one year later, the actor was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV series. THAT’S how epic his character was!

2. You’ve definitely seen him in a million other roles.

Before Battlestar Galactica, Richard was cast as Philip Brent in the daytime soap opera show, All My Children. He stayed there for two years and then made guest appearances on Cannon and the famous Hawaii 5-O. It was then that he transitioned to movies, acting in The Hatfields & McCoys and Addie and the King of Hearts. He also replaced Michael Douglas on the TV show, The Streets Of San Francisco.

3. He suffered from pancreatic cancer.

Richard reportedly suffered from pancreatic cancer for many years — the same illness that killed Harry Potter actor, John Hurt, earlier this month. It’s a type of cancer that develops in the organ behind your stomach, the pancreas. Because of its fast-growing nature, it can be difficult to aid before it’s too late.

4. Unfortunately, Richard couldn’t recover in time.

It breaks out hearts to say that Richard lost his battle with cancer on Feb. 7, 2017. In the weeks leading up to his death, Richard was staying at a hospice in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. Richard, a Santa Monica-native, was 71 when he passed away. We don’t believe he was ever married, but has one son named Paul.

5. Hollywood icons will never forget him.

As soon as fellow actors heard of Richard’s death, the Twitter-sphere immediately exploded with heartwarming messages. Celebrities like comedian George Takei, radio host Bill Mitchell, WWE star Mauro Ranallo, and MORE all posted touching tweets about their late icon.

