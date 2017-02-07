Vanessa Hudgens Dazzles In Sparkly Gold Skirt & Tank Top On ‘Ellen’

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Vanessa Hudgens was the very special guest on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show,’ on Feb. 7th and we are obsessed with Vanessa’s outfit from head-to-toe. Vanessa brought the glitz and the glam to the show when she rocked this all-gold ensemble and we love it — do you guys?

Vanessa Hudgens, 28, always looks fabulous, so we weren’t surprised in the slightest when she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Feb. 7th in this sparkly get-up. Vanessa is promoting her new NBC show, Powerless, and has been out and about everywhere recently. We are loving her latest outfit — she looked adorable.

Vanessa stole the show when she stepped out in her outfit and we are freaking out. She opted to wear a sleeveless gold glitter Bar III Metallic Sweater Tank Top, tucked into an ASOS Midi Skirt in Pleated Satin and it’s fabulous. The tank top is completely made out of glitter and sparkles and features a scoop-neck that showed off a lot of braless cleavage. She accentuated her cleavage even more with layered choker necklaces and body-chains, of course. She opted to tuck the little tank into a high-waisted, bronze metallic pleated midi skirt which was flowy and adorable and she tied the entire look together with matching bronze ankle-strap sandals and gold hoop earrings.

We cannot stop laughing at this episode of The Ellen Show because everyone knows that Vanessa is the Queen of Coachella and Ellen actually calls her out on being the reigning Queen. Even better, they both had to look at some of Vanessa’s past outfits at the music festival and Ellen gifts her with an Ellen-ized desert-chic outfit and challenges her to be photographed by a magazine while wearing it at Coachella for Chideo to donate $10,000 to a charity of her choice. How hilarious is that?

Plus, since Vanessa’s unable to ride a bike around the Warner Bros lot while filming her show because her character on Powerless always wears pencil skirts, Ellen of course had to gift Vanessa with a scooter — is Ellen not the best?

We are obsessed with Vanessa’s entire outfit — are you guys?

