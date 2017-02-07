Image Courtesy of NFL Network

Victory sure is sweet — especially when it’s celebrated with family! Tom Brady was joined by his son Ben, 7, who was sooo excited about the New England Patriots Super Bowl win, that he dabbed his way through the victory parade. Yup, so much swag.

Tom Brady was joined by his number one fan at the Super Bowl victory parade! Benjamin Brady, 7 was spotted sitting atop the New England Patriots float, showing off his best dabbing skills as he was carried through the crowd of crazed Pats fans, celebrating the team’s 5th Super Bowl win! This is sooooo cute!

BREAKING: Tom Brady's son, Benny, has brought back the dab. #PatriotsParade pic.twitter.com/SeswlsNTqd — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 7, 2017

The only one who’s allowed to steal the show from Tom Brady is his son! Of course, we would expect nothing less from a Brady! The Pats quarterback and five-time Super Bowl champ lead his team to victory on Feb. 5 in the 51st Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. After coming back from a 25-point deficit, the Patriots won their fifth title in 16 years. James White scored the winning touchdown after being thrown a dart from Brady in the first-ever Super Bowl game to go into overtime.

Not only was Benjamin Brady there to see his dad victorious, but his whole family was able to witness the greatness! Tom was captured embracing his son and daughter, Vivian, 4, while planting a sweet kiss on his wife, Gisele Bundchen. Like her son, Gisele also stole some of the spotlight during the game, as she was spotted cheering and screaming for her hubbie as the Pats came back to win it all! What an adorable family!

After a few dabs and waves, Tom had to pull Ben down for a quick booger check and was seen wiping off his sons runny nose with his bare hands! Ha! But, truly, Ben Brady is the dabbing king and we really appreciate his victory dance. 10/10!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Ben Brady’s dabbing?! So cute, right? Let us know!

