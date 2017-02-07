The Weeknd & Selena Gomez On The Rocks Already? — See His Cryptic Tweet

REX/Shutterstock

Oh no! Say it isn’t so. The Weeknd posted a pretty cyrptic tweet on Feb. 7, leading us to believe that he and Selena Gomez may be experiencing some trouble in paradise. To see what he said, click below!

We hate to say it, but The Weeknd and Selena Gomez may be heading for a bitter breakup. The “Starboy” singer posted the following tweet on Feb. 7, leading us to believe this couple may be on the rock already: “playing with me is a dangerous game.”

Could that have been a message he sent to Selena Gomez? We’re not sure, but Selena was also pictured jetting out of LA on Feb. 7 after spending a few romantic days with The Weeknd, and she didn’t look very happy. In fact, she looked pretty upset. See one of those photos above.

This is so sad. We certainly hope The Weeknd’s tweet has nothing to do with his relationship with Selena. We love them as a couple, and would never want to see them break up!

Plus, they’re supposed to be going to the Grammys together! As we previously told you, Selena is excited to show off her new romance. “Selena is hoping to make her first official outing with The Weeknd at the Grammy Awards. She’s super excited and wants to look gorgeous. She’s planning on wearing a stunning, sexy outfit and can’t wait to cheer him on,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t plan on holding back how she feels about him and has no problem showing the world how proud she is of him and how much she absolutely adores him.”

Aww. If they ARE having problems, we hope they can work things out before the Grammys on Feb. 12.

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think The Weeknd and Selena Gomez are on the rocks? Tell us how you feel below!

