Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Hug & Snuggle On ‘Cozy’ Date Night

They’re going strong! After spending a few days apart, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd reunited for a sweet date night at Jennifer Aniston’s fave restaurant — and they were all over each other throughout the evening, according to eyewitnesses. Get the scoop on their PDA-filled night out here!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 26, enjoyed a romantic dinner at Los Angeles’ Sunset Tower — one of Jennifer Aniston’s fave spots in the city — on Feb. 6, nearly a month after they were first photographed out together. “They walked in holding hands and were very cozy together,” an eyewitness told People. “They looked very happy together and were escorted to a private back table.”

The site reports that the hot new couple left the hotspot in the same car, and that they “could not keep their hands off each other” as they exited the restaurant. The outing comes just one day after she gathered with friends to watch the Super Bowl, and shared a photo of herself hanging solo amidst a group of couples. Luckily, it wasn’t long before she was reunited with her man!

It’s been quite a whirlwind romance for Sel and The Weeknd — their relationship only just went public on Jan. 11, and since then, they’ve already been seen out together countless times and even went on a trip to Italy together. During the romantic vacation, they were flaunting PDA like crazy, and photo surfaced of them holding hands, kissing and cozying up to one another all week long.

Next up, the duo is expected to make their official debut at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. The Weeknd is already slated as a performer at the show, and although Sel isn’t confirmed to attend, it’s reported that he’s asked producers to seat her next to him at the ceremony. Ahhhh!

