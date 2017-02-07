Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Pregnant? — Why Fans Are Convinced She’s Expecting

SplashNews

Is Rosie Huntington-Whiteley about to become a mom? Fans sure seem to think so! And judging by her recent wardrobe choices, they may be on to something. Even more telling, a small bump definitely seemed present last month underneath Rosie’s oversized coat, pretty much confirming to fans that she’s expecting her 1st child!

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 29, appears to be hiding something — a baby bump! And fans have been speculating like crazy that the model/actress is pregnant with her and her fiancé Jason Stratham‘s, 49, first child together. We can’t say we’d be surprised if the rumors are true either. After all, the blonde beauty first sparked pregnancy talk after she posted a photo of herself with a horse after the New Year on Jan. 2.

Here's to fresh starts and exciting prospects for the new year. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy 2017..❤ A photo posted by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (@rosiehw) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:47am PST

“Here’s to fresh starts and exciting prospects for the new year. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy 2017..❤,” Rosie captioned the Instagram snap. To which fans replied, “Are you pregnant?👶🏼,” “If the pregnancy rumours are true then great stuff x☺🍼,” and “Rosie is pregnant.” Fueling the baby rumors even more, on Jan. 24, the star was photographed at LAX wearing a baggy all-black ensemble consisting of an oversized trench coat. Is it just us or is there definitely a baby bump poking through that fabric?

Even before that most recent shot was taken, Rosie was spotted in London, also wearing a trench coat, this time in cream. She apparently tried hard to keep her belly concealed. And according to an insider from Us Weekly, the supermodel looked “noticeably pregnant” at a recent photoshoot. SO exciting!

Rosie and Jason, who have been together for six years, met on the set of Transformers back in 2011. Jason ended up popping the question years later in January 2016. Rosie decided to debut her gorgeous engagement ring at the 2016 Golden Globes, flashing the impressive diamond while posing on her beau’s arm. If the couple really is expecting, we could not be happier for the two of them!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do YOU think Rosie is pregnant? If she is, are you excited for her and Jason?

