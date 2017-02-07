Rex/Shutterstock

It doesn’t matter that it was near-freezing temperatures in Boston for the New England Patriots’ victory parade – Rob Gronkowski came to party. Gronk got wild during the Feb. 7 event, stripping away his shirt while cracking open one beer after another!

Rob Gronkowski, 27, didn’t get a chance to play in the Super Bowl 51 game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons, as he was out with a back injury. Still, he wasn’t going to let that stop him from getting buck wild – and almost buck naked – during the team’s victory parade through Boston. While riding through the streets of Beantown, Rob caught beers tossed to him from the crowd, spiked his empty cans as if they were footballs and ultimately, losing his shirt!

By the way, it was 36 degrees Fahrenheit in Boston during this parade, as snow and rain was falling from the Massachusetts’ winter sky. It doesn’t matter – Gronk’s gotta Gronk. Perhaps the Patriots’ star tight end felt he had to pull his weight since he wasn’t part of the squad that pulled off one of the most amazing comebacks in Super Bowl history.

“You wanna know something?” Gronk said when the team finally made their way to City Hall, per Deadspin. “When we get six [championships,] your boy right here’s gonna be part of six, baby! Let’s go! This team worked so hard to be right here where they’re at. I love these guys so much and I know I wasn’t part of playing [in the Super Bowl] but please, I love being part of this team.”

Lock your fridges, Gronk is about to drink every beer in Boston. pic.twitter.com/fXynoKkYbB — USABlackout (@USABlackout) February 7, 2017

Gronk catches beer's too pic.twitter.com/6ZZBaTsr2Y — Patriots Junkies (@PatriotsJunkies) February 7, 2017

Now, while he wasn’t on the field for the game, Gronk was still part of Super Bowl 51, appearing in not just one but two Super Bowl ads. The more memorable cameo came from playing a caveman in Justin Bieber’s, 22, T-mobile ad. Though Gronk reportedly only made $250k to Justin’s $2 million payday, at least he can feel better that more people hated Justin in that ad than him. Some said Justin’s performance was pure torture!

Gronk didn’t seem like he was in pain during the Patriots’ parade. In face, he was just starting to have a good time. “Who’s getting wild tonight?” he asked. You are, Gronk. You are. Actually, Ben Brady, 7, might be the biggest challenger to Gronk’s title of Party King. The young son of Tom Brady, 39, pulled out some wicked dance moves, dabbing just as well (or even better) than his dad. Better watch out, Gronk!

What did you think about Gronk’s behavior at the New England Patriots’ victory parade, HollywoodLifers? Did you think that was Classic Gronk? Or is it kind of getting old by now?