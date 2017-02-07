‘RHOBH’ Recap: Kyle Discovers Lisa Rinna’s Spreading Deadly Rumors About Kim

Courtesy of Bravo

Well, it looks like Eden’s no longer everyone’s least favorite person. Lisa Rinna stole that title from her on the Feb. 7 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ when Kyle found out about all the sick rumors Lisa’s been spreading about her sister, Kim. To find out what happened, read our recap below!

Remember when Lisa Rinna said she didn’t think Kim Richards was totally sober? How about when she said Kim was near death and Kyle was her enabler? Yeah, well, Lisa told that information to Eden Sassoon in confidence, but Eden told Lisa Vanderpump all about it to help explain why she’s been so worried about Kim.

“After Rinna and Kim’s argument, we were shopping, and Rinna said to me, ‘I don’t think she’s sober,'” Eden said. “[Kyle]’s guilt came up, and the fact that she enables [Kim]. And it got intense.”

Lisa couldn’t believe what she was hearing. And after arriving in Mexico with the other ladies, she told Kyle what she heard from Eden. Of course, Kyle was extremely upset. Especially because earlier in the episode, Kyle asked Rinna if she had ever talked to Eden about Kim, and Lisa said no.

Only Erika, Dorit, Lisa Vandepump and Kyle made it to Mexico this week, however, Lisa Rinna and Eileen arrived at the very end of the episode due to prior commitments. And Kyle didn’t look very happy to see Lisa. In fact, she refused to get out of the pool to greet her. Obviously, we’ll have to wait until next week for all the drama, but s***’s about to hit the fan! We can’t see Kyle ever forgiving Lisa Rinna for this.

