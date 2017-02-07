Courtesy of Twitter

What a blast! The New England Patriots had their party shoes on for their big victory parade Feb. 7, following their epic come from behind win in Super Bowl 51. We’ve got the pics of Tom Brady and his teammates having the mother of all celebrations!

WINNERS! Boston is THE place to be Feb. 7, as there’s a city-wide holiday to honor the New England Patriots’ mind-blowing overtime win in Super Bowl 51. The victory parade wound down famous Boyleston Street while millions of fans lined the route, dressed in their gear to show off Pats pride. Quarterback Tom Brady, 39, had promised dancing in the streets for the big celebration, and he pretty much got that with screaming fans cheering with adoration as he rode atop a bus with proud wife Gisele Bundchen, 35, and their kids Benjamin, seven, and four-year-old Vivian. Man, talk about a gorgeous family!

The weather wasn’t the most pleasant for the Pats’ victory lap through Beantown, but CBS Boston’s commentators tried to put a positive spin on the drizzle and snow, calling it “God’s confetti.” Still, this is Boston, and the Patriots fans weren’t going to let some bad weather stop them from cheering on their conquering heroes.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola, 31, whose six yard catch from Tom put the Patriots one score away from tying up the game, was on his feet and whooping it up with the hometown crowd. That game was so emotional that of course he was going to let off steam by drinking in the scene. Teammate Julian Edelman, 30, partied along as their busses wound their way towards City Hall.

This must have been completely mind blowing for wide receiver Chris Hogan, 28, as this was his first season with the team and now he’s got a Super Bowl ring to show for it! His incredible clutch plays in the post-season helped the Pats secure a berth in the big game and now he’s got the reward of Boston’s undying love. He looked so thrilled to be riding in his first parade, clearly overwhelmed by the magnitude of the experience.

There was plenty of love for running back James White, 25, as he was so instrumental in the Pats’ big comeback, putting up 20 points with his three touchdowns and one two-point conversion, breaking a Super Bowl record in the process. His game saving plays sure got plenty of cheers from the crowd as he passed by. The smile on his face said it all, that he was the happiest man in the world to have put in all that work and come out of it an NFL Champion. He was on his feet the whole time, waving as he passed his beloved fans who couldn’t wait to thank him for being so key in helping bring home the Lombardi Trophy to New England.

HollywoodLifers, who is your favorite New England Patriots player?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.