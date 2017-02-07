The Feb. 6 episode of ‘Jane the Virgin’ ripped our hearts in half. One of the show’s main character DIED, and Gina Rodriguez shared a heartbreaking video of [SPOILER]’s final message to Jane. Get ready to sob your eyes out.

If you didn’t watch the episode, then stop reading now. You’re about to find out who died! You’ve been warned, so don’t get mad!

Yes, Michael died on the Feb. 6 episode of Jane the Virgin. He was getting ready to take the LSAT when his heart gave out due to complications from the gunshot would he suffered in the season 2 finale. As the narrator said in the beginning, Michael loved Jane until his dying breath. Following the episode, Gina Rodriguez posted an Instagram video Brett Dier had filmed as Michael. The video is the perfect goodbye to a character we all love.

“Hi, Jane,” Michael says. “It’s Michael. I know I haven’t seen you for three hours and it’s been a long time. But I was just thinking, um, that I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with you and start a family with you, and I just want you to know that I think you’re the most beautiful girl in the world and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with you. And, um, I want to watch this video when I’m 70 years old so I can go back and see how awkward I was. But I just love you, and I’m so happy that we have each other.”

Okay, that just broke our hearts all over again. Gina captioned the video, “The night I shot Michaels death scene Brett left this video in my phone. He told me it was ok to share it. I play it often. You are missed Michael. #janethevirgin@brettdier.”

In case you had any doubts, Michael is dead, but this is not the last time we’ll see Brett on the show. “There are definitely different ways that you could and will see him again,” executive producer Jennie Urman told our sister site TVLine. “Whether it’s in real-time or flashbacks, I can’t say.”

