‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’: Matt Damon Hilariously Pretends To Be Tom Brady To Sneak On Show

He did it! After years of being denied a guest spot on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live,’ Matt Damon hilariously got his big moment on the show. We’ve got the video of how he dressed up like Super Bowl Champ Tom Brady to sneak onto the stage.

For nearly a decade and a half Jimmy Kimmel has closed his late night talk show with the line, “Apologies to Matt Damon, we ran out of time,” and the running joke has turned into Matt, 46, being denied a guest spot for all of these years. The actor got one over on the host Feb. 6 by pretending to be Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady, 39. Dressed in number 12’s full uniform — helmet included — he came on to profess how he’s happy for his teammates, he’s happy for Boston, and how happy he was to be on Jimmy’s show.

That tipped off the 48-year-old that something might be up, as he asked “Tom” why he was still in uniform. He wouldn’t even take of his helmet, saying “It’s my lucky helmet,” and then Jimmy grabbed it, yanked it away and BOOM, there’s Matt Damon! The audience went absolutely berserk and Matty threw up victory signs that he finally made it onto Jimmy’ stage! He chanted “Yes, I did it!” repeatedly as his nemesis glared at him. “Hey, I’m on the show. If I’m not on the show, where am I? I won the Super Bowl and I won your stupid show!” he declared. Jimmy taunted him that he didn’t even have his sofa out yet and called him an “intruder.” Hah! Matt was escorted offstage by security, but that wasn’t the last we saw of him.

In a backstage interview with the NFL Network’s Rich Eisen, the reporter asked Matt, “How did that feel making it onto Jimmy’s show?” and he was as elated and victorious as if he had actually won the Super Bowl! “Oh it’s so incredible. I’ve worked so hard for this. All the years, 14 years being in the dressing room thinking I’m going to get out and we never gave up,” he excitedly gushed.

“First of all I want to thank God because he hates Jimmy so much that he just made all this happen,” Matt said as he let out a loud whoop and sprayed champagne straight out of the bottle in a victory celebration. Jimmy then cut him off saying, “It’s not a win, he was not a guest on this show.” For good measure he added, “God loves me very much by the way, and that champagne was supposed to be for Emma Stone, you jerk!” Priceless!!! For what it’s worth, we’re with you Matt. That totally counted as a guest appearance!

HollywoodLifers, were you shocked at Matt’s surprise appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live? Do you love their ongoing fake feud?

