Maggie Grace Engaged To Boyfriend Brent Bushnell After 1 Year Of Dating

Courtesy of Instagram

She said yes! Maggie Grace is going to be a bride after accepting boyfriend Brent Bushnell’s proposal. We’ve got all the details on how the couple of one year is heading down the aisle.

So sweet! Former Lost star Maggie Grace, 33, will be tying the knot in 2017 after getting engaged to her boyfriend Brent Bushnell. She let her fans know with a sweet Instagram pic Feb. 7 where she’s beaming at her man as they floated down a canal in Amsterdam back in 2016. She captioned it, “The strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman) 💫. ” Us Weekly confirms that she is indeed betrothed to the techie, who founded the engineering entertainment firm Two Bit Circus.

Maggie has been more open about her relationship with Brent lately, sharing a pic on her Instagram of how he accompanied her to the Women’s March in L.A. on Jan. 21. She’s said “What a man” about her supportive guy, who held a sign and smiled. She rarely includes pics of her dating life on social media, so we should have taken this as a hint things were getting really serious.

WHAT A MAN.💋 #StrongMenSupportStrongWomen A photo posted by Maggie Grace (@maggiegrace) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

This is the second engagement in two years for the Taken actress, as she agreed to say “I do” director Matthew Cooke in Feb. 2015, but they ended up splitting exactly a year later. Now It’s Feb. 2017 and she’s engaged all over again! Maggie previously dated her Lost co-star Ian Somerhalder, 38, back in 2006 after both had left the show. She then moved on to a two-year relationship with Amazing Race contestant and TOMS Shoes founder Blake Mycoskie, 40.

This time she’s definitely planning on making it down the aisle as Maggie is already on the hunt for the perfect wedding gown, trying on dresses at Claire Pettibone in West Hollywood on Feb. 4. An eyewitness told Us that, “Maggie apologized to the employees for being late and revealed they were choosing rings in Pasadena prior to their appointment.” Awww, rings and a dress? This wedding is coming together fast!

HollywoodLifers, send your congrats to Maggie and Brent in our comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.