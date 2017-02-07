REX/Shutterstock/SplashNews

Having the president’s kid as your intern can lead to some challenges, as Lena Dunham found out when she had Malia Obama working for her on the set of ‘Girls’. Lena told Howard Stern a hilariously awkward story in a recent interview about what it was like trying to do simple things, like go to the bathroom, with the Secret Service around! Listen to the interview here!

When she was just 17 years old, Malia Obama got the opportunity of a lifetime to intern for HBO, and spent a lot of that time on the set of Girls. Now that we’re nearing the premiere of Girls sixth and final season, Lena Dunham opened up in an interview with Howard Stern about what it was like employing the former first daughter. Well, it was kind of weird sometimes!

Lena called Malia an “angel” and said that she was incredibly smart. “I once asked her, ‘What’s your favorite movie?’ and she was like, ‘Well, do you want me to list by my favorite director, actor or cinematographer?’ And I was like, ‘You are smarter than me, let’s just be done with that,'” Lena told Howard. Wise beyond her years!

While Malia had the typical intern experience for the most part (besides not having to grab coffee for the cast and crew), there was the elephant in the room that was her heavy Secret Service detail. Lena said they were a lovely bunch, but it still caused some low-key problems sometimes!

“We wouldn’t know the Secret Service was there, and then one day I went out of Jenni [Konner, Girls co-creator] and my office to use the bathroom, and he was just like, ‘no.’ And I was like ‘What? That’s my bathroom?’ and he was like, ‘no,'” Lena told Howard, laughing.

“I guess Malia was in the bathroom, and I was just like ‘I know her, it’s fine. I’m just going to go in there and pee.’ And then it was clear that oh yeah, you just can’t let anyone in the bathroom with the president’s kid,” she said. It was no problem, though, because as Lena and Jenni said, Malia was “delightful.” Now 19, Malia’s on to big things in her gap year before college, working as an intern at the Weinstein Company. Good job!

