Kim Zolciak Defends Son Kash, 4, Holding His Father’s Gun: It’s ‘Never’ Loaded

Yikes! Kim Zolciak is on the defensive after she shared with the world that her young son Kash’s favorite thing to do is play with his dad Kroy Biermann’s pistol! We’ve got the details on how she’s clapping back at her haters by revealing the weapon is never loaded.

Kim Zolciak is telling fans to take a deep breath and remain calm after she revealed that her four-year-old son Kash is allowed to play with his dad Kroy Biermann‘s handgun. Folks completely flipped out when she revealed the disturbing news via a cute school questionnaire that the kiddo filled about the 31-year-old former NFL player. Kash said that he loves his dad because, “he lets me hold his real gun.” What to the WHAT?! It sure sounds like a recipe for disaster letting a young child play with a dangerous weapon, especially since he has other young brothers and sisters around the house.

The reality star tells TMZ that Kroy’s Desert Eagle pistol “is never loaded” when they let Kash handle it. She adds that Kash “is not shooting it, and we have a huge safe that we put the gun in, and in there they are not loaded as well.” What a relief! There are just way too many instances of kids playing with loaded guns and accidentally killing themselves or friends that the subject of young children and guns is rightfully a touchy one.

#KimZolciak Biermann shares 4 year-old’s homework: ‘my dad lets me hold his gun’: Embed from Getty Images Earlier today Hecate reported on… pic.twitter.com/qQUf87m82a — Selena Gomez (@SelenaGomesDC) February 7, 2017

We’ve seen photos of Kash having a blast playing with toy guns, as Kim has shared plenty of pics on her Instagram account. It seems like he takes it as a special treat when he gets to handle the real thing, so hopefully Kim and Kroy are teaching him about how serious real guns are and will raise him with tons of safety awareness.

HollywoodLifers, do you think it’s okay to let a four-year-old play with a gun, even if it isn’t loaded?

