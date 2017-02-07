Kim Kardashian Playfully Throws Saint West Around Pool On Vacation — Adorable Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Kim Kardashian is the cutest mommy ever! The reality superstar shared a precious photo of a special moment between her and her little boy Saint West on Feb. 7, and we’re living for it! We have all of the details on the super cute candid shot, right here.

Aww, we love this tender new side to Kim Kardashian! The 36-year-old Instagram queen has been sharing tons of grainy candid photographs featuring sweet moments between her, husband Kanye West, 39, and their two sweet kids North West and Saint West. However, the newest one she’s shared on Feb. 7 might just be our fave so far!

Kimmy recently posted a touching photo of herself playing with her youngest child Saint in a stunningly blue infinity pool. The cute mommy is playfully throwing around her sweet 1-year-old and he couldn’t be enjoying himself more! The little cutie has the biggest smile on his face, and mom looks equally as enthusiastic about the family fun. So sweet! Kim captioned the pic with a simple blue heart emoji which really says it all.

The photo is from the Kardashian Klan’s recent trip to Costa Rica, where all the families and their kids went for a little rest and relaxation in the sun. Kim has shared many other pics from the glamorous romp, including photos getting wet ans wild in a waterfall, lounging around in a Chanel robe and overlooking the magnificent landscape. However, this is the first pic she shared of Saint on the trip, and it’s just so cute to see them interact with so much love and excitement. They’re major mommy and me goals, if you ask us!

