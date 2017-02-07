Kim Kardashian: How She Got Larsa & Scottie Pippen To Reconcile With Huge Diamond

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

We were shocked to see Larsa and estranged husband Scottie Pippen out and about together on Feb. 7, but a source explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com that the huge sparkler on her finger is the reason for the makeup, and it’s all thanks to Kim Kardashian! Here’s the scoop.

Nothing makes us happier than seeing longtime couples work through a breakup to come out with a stronger relationship on the other side. So, when Scottie, 51, and Larsa Pippen, 42, stepped out together on Feb. 7 we were over the moon! Larsa took it a step further by flaunting a massive diamond sparkler on her hand and saying it was a gift “from her valentine.” Aw! However, it turns out that Kim Kardashian, 36, was the mastermind behind the romantic gesture.

“It was Kim’s idea for Larsa to get that huge diamond ring from Scottie as an early Valentine’s gift,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Kim also talked her friend into giving her marriage another shot. “Kim encouraged Larsa to think of the kids, and try to work on things with Scottie, the father of her children. Larsa listened to her longtime friend because she trusts Kim more than anyone else.” Thank goodness! Perhaps Scottie should give Kim a present too!

“Kim has been a rock for Larsa during her entire break-up and make up with Scottie,” the source explained of their long-running friendship. “Kim and Larsa have been spending a lot of time together in the last few months of turmoil in Larsa’s marriage.” Everybody needs a friend they can lean on, and Kim has been like a sister to Larsa for years. We’re so happy that they can always lean on each other!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Larsa an Scottie are back together for good? Let us know!

