Katy Perry Dyes Hair Platinum Blonde — Better Than Taylor Swift’s Platinum Look?

Courtesy of Instagram/REX Shutterstock

Katy Perry just debuted a platinum bob, and while we’re totally obsessed, we can’t help but be reminded of another famous platinum makeover — Taylor Swift! It’s a battle of the blondes, and we need you to vote on who you think rocks the bold look best.

Katy Perry, 32, may have just unintentionally channeled Taylor Swift, 27. The singer announced she would be returning to the Grammys stage this weekend, and she decided to try out a new look as well.

While Katy has been switching up her look since she first skyrocketed to fame, we’re used to seeing her either rock her dark hue or a more colorful option like turquoise, pink or purple. The platinum blonde look is one we weren’t expecting to see on Katy, but we’re already obsessed (and crossing our fingers she keeps it this way for the Grammys!).

Chris Appleton created Katy’s new dreamy hue, and he gave her a new cut to go with it. Previously sporting longer locks, Chris gave Katy a longer bob cut that hit just above her shoulders and was styled in tousled curls.

Even though Taylor’s hair is a little bit longer (and a little bit darker) now, we couldn’t help but be reminded of her platinum phase over the summer, when she tried out a shorter, textured take on the look with bangs. Though TSwift definitely rocked the look longer, we’re giving this one to Katy for color and cut. Her icy platinum color is much more flattering than Taylor’s brassy color, and we are obsessed with the lob cut right now!

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU think does the platinum bob better? Make sure to vote and let us know!

