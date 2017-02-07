‘The Vampire Diaries’: First Look At Kai’s Return — But What Does It Mean For Elena?

Image Courtesy of CW

Is there anyone not returning for ‘The Vampire Diaries’ final season? The slew of cast members who have been spotted on set is just getting longer as Chris Wood is officially reprising his evil role as Kai in an upcoming episode! See the pics of his cameo here.

The CW just shared multiple new images of Kai (Christopher Wood) when he returns to The Vampire Diaries. His episode, set to air on Feb. 17, is titled “The Lies Are Going To Catch Up To You,” a line Damon said to Stefan in season one. Of course we’re not yet sure what he’s doing there but the episode description reveals that Damon and Alaric will “come face to face with an old enemy after they obtain a weapon that may be able to destroy Cade” — so it’s safe to say that he’s the enemy.

In the photos, we see Kai, who is now rocking gray hair, nearly getting stabbed by Alaric — which isn’t too surprising. He did kill his wife and put his babies inside Caroline. (Yes, that was a real sentence.) Of course we all know how much power he has so does that mean he could be the key to waking up Elena?

Needless to say, Kai is only one of many familiar faces we’ll be coming across during the last few episodes. We know that the finale will also feature appearances by David Anders (John Gilbert), Michael Trevino (Tyler Lockwood), Kayla Ewell (Vicki Donovan), and we can assume Steven R. McQueen (Jeremy Gilbert), since he was spotted on set.

Of course one of the most talked about returns is Nina Dobrev‘s, who will be in the finale in some shape or form. She shot her final scene on Feb. 6, and said goodbye in an emotional Instagram message. “This is my true final goodbye, as today I shot my last scene of the Vampire Diaries forever,” she wrote. “Coming back for the series finale has been a whirlwind of emotion, nostalgia, love, tears of joy and bittersweet endings. It feels like the beautiful closure we all needed, myself included, and I couldn’t have been happier to come home to be with my TVD set family and friends.”

