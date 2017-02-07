Justin Bieber Rakes In $2 Million For Super Bowl Ad & Puts Gronk’s $250K Payday To Shame

It’s a good time to be Justin Bieber! The singer reportedly made a whopping $2 million for his one minute T-Mobile Super Bowl ad — a significant amount more than his co-star, Rob Gronkowski. What do you think of the pay gap!?

All Justin Bieber, 22, had to do was bust out some dance moves to promote T-Mobile during the Super Bowl…and he made $2 million, according to Page Six. The 22-year-old starred in the brand’s 2017 ad, in which Rob Gronkowski, also made a brief appearance, although he only took in $250,000, the paper reports.

Chances are, Gronk isn’t too concerned about the difference in his and Justin’s payday, though — he probably cares more about the fact that his team, The New England Patrios, won the Super Bowl on Feb. 5! Although the tight end was unable to play in the big game because of a back injury, he was right there to cheer the Pats on, and earned the title just as much as his teammates for his work on the field earlier in the season.

As for the Biebs, it was definitely a big deal for him to get a spot during the big game — back in 2015, he even tweeted about how bad he wanted a Super Bowl commercial of his own! Plus, T-Mobile even got him to do what seemed nearly impossible after the ad aired: Make a return to Instagram!!

Before he promoted the ad on his social media page, Justin hadn’t put a post up since August, when he deactivated his account after receiving hateful comments on his photos with then-girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 18. Hey, for $2 million, one post certainly seems like a pretty darn good trade-off, right?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin deserved to get paid that much more than Gronk? What do you think of his commercial?