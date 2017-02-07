Jamie Lynn Spears’ Husband Thanks Fans For Supporting Maddie After Scary Accident

Courtesy of Instagram

Miracles CAN happen, and Maddie Aldridge is living proof! The 8-year old daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears is awake on Feb. 7 after a terrible accident, and Jamie’s husband Jamie Watson couldn’t be more grateful. See his thankful message to fans, right here.

Jamie Watson is overjoyed that his step-daughter Maddie Aldridge, 8, is in stable condition following a terrifying ATV crash that left her unconscious under water for several minutes. When someone loses oxygen to their brain for that long, it’s highly unlikely that they would survive, especially without any brain damage, but that seems to be what’s happened in Maddie’s case. The magnitude of that blessing is not lost on Jamie Lynn Spears’ husband.

Thank you to everyone for the prayers. Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y'all so much. A photo posted by Jamie (@jamiewatson985) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

“Thank you to everyone for the prayers,” he wrote on a photo of a shirt with the words “Believe in Miracles” emblazoned on it. “Maddie is doing better and better. Thank y’all so much.” Aww! Maddie has been on her fan’s minds since her tragic accident on Feb. 5, and their positive thoughts definitely lifted Jamie and Jamie’s spirits and helped Maddie heal. Thank goodness!

Clearly Jamie and Maddie are really close, despite the fact that she isn’t his biological daughter. Days before her shocking crash, he shared a photo of an adorable list of life lessons that she made for him, and beamed with pride beside her on a recent hunting trip. We can’t imagine how much guilt and fear he felt after she was injured on his watch, but we’re so happy that she’s gaining back her strength and health quickly! Our thoughts and prayers continue to go to the family during this difficult time.

HollywoodLifers, are you as pleasantly surprised as we are about Maddie shockingly recovering super fast from her devastating and nearly fatal accident? Let us know!

